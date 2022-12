Nuclear fusion breakthrough potential game-changer, says US

"This is an announcement that has been decades in the making," the US Department of Energy (DOE) tweeted. "On December 5, 2022, a team from DOE's [Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory] made history by achieving fusion ignition. This breakthrough will change the future of clean power and America's national defence forever."

Published 13.12.2022 18:33





