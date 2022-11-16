NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

"Our time is coming. And we hope that that is on Wednesday," said Mike Sarafin, the manager of the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission, at NASA headquarters. The weather promises to be favorable, with an 80 percent chance of launch during a two hour window that begins at 1:04 am local time (0604 GMT). As expected, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA's first female launch director, gave her go-ahead on Tuesday afternoon to begin fueling operations.

