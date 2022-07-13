 Contact Us

NASA releases new Webb images with unique glimpses of universe

NASA released a batch of new images Tuesday from its James Webb Space Telescope, offering more glimpses into previously unseen corners of the universe.

Published 13.07.2022 12:55
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
NASA released a batch of new images Tuesday from its James Webb Space Telescope, offering more glimpses into previously unseen corners of the universe.
Bayraktar AKINCI fleet displayed together for breathtaking video
Türkiye's TOGG to expand global mobility ecosystem with Plug and Play
Newly-discovered oil reserves in Çukurova to yield 8 mln barrels - minister
"The problem is the war": Ukraine wheat harvest hangs in the balance
Disney unveils first new cruise ship in a decade, dips toe into metaverse