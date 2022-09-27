 Contact Us

NASA craft collides with asteroid in test of planetary defense

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was the first mission to attempt to push a dangerous object out of the way by means of a direct experiment, according to space mission director Thomas Zurbuchen. Shortly after the collision at 2314 GMT Monday, NASA tweeted "impact success" as the "vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium" and poses no threat to Earth.

27.09.2022
A NASA spacecraft has intentionally slammed into an asteroid in an attempt to alter its trajectory, marking the first defence test of its kind.
