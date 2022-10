Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2022

The launch is an important step for Zuckerberg, who last year announced plans for the device - then called Project Cambria - at the same time that he changed his company's name from Facebook to Meta to signal his intention to refocus the social media giant into a company that operates a shared immersive computing experience known as the metaverse.

