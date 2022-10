Maserati unveils the new GranTurismo, its first fully-electric model

Maserati, which returned to an operating profit last year, has promised fully-electric - or so-called 'folgore' - versions of all its cars by 2025, as part of a wider turnaround plan. Maserati said in a statement the electric powertrain for the new grandtourer (GT) would be derived from Formula E technology, where the Italian brand will start competing next year.

Published 03.10.2022 16:19 Share This Album





Subscribe