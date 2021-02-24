Various indigenous state-of-the-art military equipment has enhanced Turkish security forces' capabilities in its fight against the PKK terror group. Various indigenous state-of-the-art military equipment has enhanced Turkish security forces' capabilities in its fight against the PKK terror group. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Turkish gendarmerie commandos effectively fight the terror group despite challenging weather and terrain conditions, thanks to the latest technological weapons and military equipment. Kirpi and Vuran mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPV) safely deploy commandos to hostile areas. Thermal cameras and SARP remote-controlled weapon systems, produced by Turkish defense electronics giant ASELSAN, improve the vehicles and troops' survivability.