Locally-developed armed Aksungur UAVs enter inventory of Turkish navy

Ismail Demir -- the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries -- announced via a social media post on Wednesday that the locally-developed Aksungur unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with medium altitude and long endurance has been delivered to the Turkish navy after a successful test phase.

Published 20.10.2021 17:10





