CES 2022: From smart home to connected mobility

2021 was a hectic year for LG. It was initially thought that the company would surprise people with a mobile phone that, instead of folding, would roll. However, in April 2021 the company confirmed that it would leave the mobile phone sector and said that it would steer its focus and resources to other technology sectors on the rise. So, where the South Korean company is heading right now?

Published 19.01.2022 13:45 Share This Album





Subscribe