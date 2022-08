Kızılelma drones to stand out with low detectability: Baykar

It's low-level radar cross-section does not mean it's completely invisible, since the aircraft, named Kızılelma (red apple), is also visible on the cameras, but low detectability is an advantage, the chief technology officer of Turkish drone maker Baykar, Selçuk Bayraktar stated.

Published 31.08.2022 14:44 Share This Album





Subscribe