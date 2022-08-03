 Contact Us

James Webb captures astounding Cartwheel Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope captured a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, ocated around 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor.

Published 03.08.2022 14:19
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing the spinning ring of colour in unprecedented clarity, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.
Türkiye's TAI to establish world's 5th largest RCS testing facility
Abdülhamid Han drilling ship ready for mission
Türkiye carries its success in UAVs to unmanned land vehicles
Images from first Ukrainian grain shipment
Samsung readies new feature to hide data during repair process