Istanbul Airport remains busiest air hub in Europe with average of 1,229 daily flights

According to the Eurocontrol data, Istanbul Airport -- the busiest air hub in Europe with an average of 1,229 daily flights -- was followed by London Heathrow Airport with 1,104 daily arrivals and departures, and Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,046 in the same period.

Anadolu Agency / Economy Published 31.01.2023 18:19





