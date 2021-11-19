Future flying car racing could be like this

Two of the flying vehicles of the Australian company Alauda Racing competed in a speed race in the middle of a desert in the country. Mechanisms traced a predetermined route and they reached speeds that surpassed 150 kilometers per hour (96 mph). The devices were controlled from a distance by the pilots on the ground, and the officials in charge of the race believe that this could be a short demonstration of what could happen in the future regarding the competitions between flying vehicles. The actual intention of Alauda Racing is to organize a complete tournament called EXA, which will host several teams. And the company published a video showing how could these competitions be like. The firm also works on the development of Mk4, which would represent its first race vehicle controlled by humans and that is expected to debut sometime next year. These cars can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. Furthermore, they weigh only 99 kilos, thanks to their carbon fiber body. Regarding the security of the car, the company is considering to use LiDAR and other radar technologies to create a kind of 'virtual force fields' around each vehicle to avoid that the pilot ending up injured if an accident occurs. The video shared by Alauda Racing caused excitement among the fans of car races, especially for the ones that for years dreamed that the action and the excitement of the roads pass on also to the sky thanks to flying vehicles.