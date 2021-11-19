 Contact Us

Future flying car racing could be like this

Two of the flying vehicles of the Australian company Alauda Racing competed in a speed race in the middle of a desert in the country.

Published 19.11.2021 00:31
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
Two of the flying vehicles of the Australian company Alauda Racing competed in a speed race in the middle of a desert in the country.
First images from the Obi-Wan series conceptual art
Iceland presents Icelandverse, makes fun of Facebook and Zuckerberg
Europe to resort to the satellites to stop the climate change
Turkey’s locally-made kamikaze UAVs to be used to neutralize drone-borne threats
Turkish defense company Baykar to test sea-based TB3 drones