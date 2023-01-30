 Contact Us

Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla price cuts

The Detroit automaker increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, it said Monday.

Published 30.01.2023 18:20
Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla took similar steps.
