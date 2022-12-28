Floating LNG terminal arrives in Finnish harbour

A nearly 300-metre-long floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has arrived on Finland's southern coast, where it will deliver supplies to the Nordic country and the Baltic state Estonia. The Exemplar floating terminal was escorted by tugs into the harbour of the coastal municipality of Inkoo, near Helsinki, on Wednesday, images from the scene showed. Workers then moored the 291-metre-long and 43-metre-wide vessel at the quay. Finland and Estonia decided to rent the terminal from a US company in order to become independent of gas imports from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war. According to the Finnish radio station Yle, the Exemplar had set off from Gibraltar for Finland on December 19, but the port entry in Inkoo had been delayed somewhat due to bad weather. Gas accounts for only about 5% of Finland's energy mix, Yle reported. Almost all of the gas used to come from Russia, which stopped its gas supplies in May.