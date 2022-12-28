 Contact Us

Floating LNG terminal arrives in Finnish harbour

The Exemplar floating terminal was escorted by tugs into the harbour of the coastal municipality of Inkoo, near Helsinki, on Wednesday, images from the scene showed.

A nearly 300-metre-long floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has arrived on Finland's southern coast, where it will deliver supplies to the Nordic country and the Baltic state Estonia.
