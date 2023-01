First rocket launch from British soil set for Monday

If all goes to plan, and the weather cooperates, satellites will be blasted into space from Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission. The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10:16 pm (2216 GMT) on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January

