First multi-caliber sniper rifle KN-12 ready to enter inventory of Turkish Armed Forces

Speaking during the EFES-2022 Combined Joint Actual Fire Field Exercise in the Aegean city Izmir, MKE General Manager Yasin Akdere stated that the rifle has the capability of using two different calibers of ammunition-7.62 and 8.59 millimeters.

Anadolu Agency / Economy Published 09.06.2022 15:26





