End of road for 'The Queen of the Skies', Boeing 747

The last Boeing 747 has left the company's factory in Seattle (United States), and this will be the last aircraft of this model. The North American company has announced this week that it will stop manufacturing its iconic model with which it revolutionized the commercial market. This will be the last witness to a lineage that has spanned more than half a century. Now it must pass the relevant tests before being delivered to the cargo company Atlas Air. The Boeing 747 has a length of 76 meters and is capable of transporting 133 tons and has a nominal presence in commercial aviation, since only 50 devices are currently used for this purpose. The Queen of the Skies Since 2017, the American manufacturer has not delivered any 747 intended for passenger transport. However, it remains one of the best-known aircraft in the world. Known as the 'Queen of the Skies', this aircraft represented a huge advance in commercial aircraft since its launch in the 1970s, since it made it possible to popularise transatlantic travel thanks to its four engines and its capacity to transport more than 360 passengers. In addition, its size made it possible to alleviate congestion at some airports. But what has been an advantage for the Boeing 747 ended up becoming its nightmare too, since this model of airplane, like the Airbus 380, is impractical for airlines today since all long-haul routes can be done with twin-engine aircraft. The aviation sector has opted for efficiency and fuel savings, something that does not match the characteristics of the 747, which has even become outdated for cargo transportation. All these reasons are what led Boeing to make the decision, in 2020, to suspend the manufacture of new models from the end of 2022. And the time has come. Although the American manufacturer does not continue to manufacture this model, it will continue to offer maintenance for the aircraft and remember that, despite this, 'the Queen' will continue to fly for a few more years.