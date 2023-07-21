Domestic car GÜNSEL unveiled in Northern Cyprus with President Erdoğan's participation

On the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, various ceremonies were held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the commemorations, which included an official parade in Nicosia. Among the highlights of the event was the presence of the nation's domestic car, GÜNSEL, showcasing its vibrant prototype, the B9 model, garnering attention and pride among the attendees.

