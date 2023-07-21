 Contact Us

Domestic car GÜNSEL unveiled in Northern Cyprus with President Erdoğan's participation

On the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, various ceremonies were held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the commemorations, which included an official parade in Nicosia. Among the highlights of the event was the presence of the nation's domestic car, GÜNSEL, showcasing its vibrant prototype, the B9 model, garnering attention and pride among the attendees.

Published 21.07.2023 14:19
As part of the ceremonies attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an official parade was held on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia. The official parade, adorned with the flags of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), included the country's national and domestic car, GÜNSEL, with its colorful prototypes, especially the first model B9, which greeted the state protocol and the public.
