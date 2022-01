CES 2022: Cadillac InnerSpace, a luxurious electric car concept

Cadillac presented in CES 2022 a new automobile concept called InnerSpace, a futurist and sophisticated vehicle which, despite being a car, has no steering wheel and pedals, since it is an autonomous car designed for two passengers for them to transport with luxury and comfort.

Published 09.01.2022 19:30





