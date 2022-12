Celebrity chef known as "Salt Bae" at centre of FIFA probe

How Salt Bae actually got to touch the golden trophy after Argentina's win over France is the focus of a formal FIFA probe. Viral social media images show the diminutive chef trying to fight his way through a swarm of security personnel towards Argentina's captain Lionel Messi on the pitch after the match.

Published 23.12.2022 15:05 Share This Album





Subscribe