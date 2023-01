British cost-of-living crisis pushes mothers to the brink

"I've never seen anything like this in my life here in the UK," Wester-Okiya, who came to Britain 40 years ago from Malaysia, told AFP. Britain is in the midst of the biggest surge in prices in decades, from fuel and heating to food and housing costs. "We have suicidal mums... we have kids who just managed to come through the pandemic only to find this terrible cost-of-living crisis," said Wester-Okiya.

