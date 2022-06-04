 Contact Us

Bezos's Blue Origin makes 5th crewed flight into space

Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin flew six tourists into space for a 10-minute ride Saturday, successfully carrying out its fifth crewed mission.

04.06.2022
