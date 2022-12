Bayraktar Kızılelma 'off the ground', first flight in 2023

Baykar Technology Leader Selçuk Bayraktar shared the image of Bayraktar Kızılelma's new test. Bayraktar, in his post, said, "We are holding it hard... Bayraktar KIZILELMA cut his feet off the ground in the short flight test. It's near, God willing."

