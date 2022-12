Bayraktar Kızılelma could fly within a month: Erdoğan

In his speech at the Youth Meeting held at Ömer Halisdemir Sports Hall, when Erdoğan was asked about the latest situation in the aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma, he said it won't take long for Kızılelma to fly.

