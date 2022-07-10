 Contact Us

Bayraktar AKINCI fleet displayed together for breathtaking video

AKINCI UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle) fleet has come together for a video shooting.

Published 10.07.2022 16:41
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
AKINCI UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle) fleet has come together for a video shooting.
Türkiye's TOGG to expand global mobility ecosystem with Plug and Play
Newly-discovered oil reserves in Çukurova to yield 8 mln barrels - minister
"The problem is the war": Ukraine wheat harvest hangs in the balance
Disney unveils first new cruise ship in a decade, dips toe into metaverse
Türkiye to conduct bird strike tests on domestic aircraft projects