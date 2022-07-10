Bayraktar AKINCI fleet displayed together for breathtaking video

AKINCI UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle) fleet has come together for a video shooting. According to Baykar, as part of the AKINCI Project, which is conducted with the leadership of the Defence Industry Presidency, the developing and manufacturing process of Baykar's Bayraktar AKINCI UCAVs is continuing. 3 AKINCI UCAVs that are in Çorlu Airport Base Command, used for training and test purposes, and 4 other AKINCI UCAVs that are planned to be handed to the Air Forces Command came together for the shooting. The video of the vehicles yielded breathtaking scenes as 7 AKINCI UCAVs' coming together made up an unforgettable view: