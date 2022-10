Baykar to complete plant in Ukraine in two years -CEO

CEO Haluk Bayraktar told Reuters on Thursday that plans were moving ahead despite some obstacles created by Russia's invasion. "Our plan is moving ahead," the chief executive said on the sidelines of the SAHA defense expo in Istanbul. "Right now we have architectural design. The detailed design phase is finished. And we will move ahead with construction actually... within two years we would like to finish it."

Published 28.10.2022 09:38 Share This Album





Subscribe