Baykar donates TB2 drones to Ukraine after Polish funding campaign

Turkish defense firm Baykar said that it will donate Bayraktar TB2 drones (UAV) to Ukraine after crowdfunding campaigns were held in Poland.

Published 28.07.2022 20:55
