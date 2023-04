Aselsan's IHTAR to neutralize UAVs that pose a serious danger to strategic facilities

Mini/micro UAVs pose a serious danger to civilian and military strategic facilities in the hands of malicious users. In order to neutralize this threat, various countermeasure systems are being developed. Two contracts were signed for IHTAR last year to meet the need to protect the Turkish presidency from mini/micro UAV threats, which attracted attention both in Türkiye and abroad.

Anadolu Agency / Economy Published 09.04.2023 22:08





