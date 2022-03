Anka and Hurjet to be showcased at defense expo in Kuala Lumpur

Anka, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and Hurjet, an advanced jet trainer, will be showcased at the 17th Defense Service Asia Exhibition and Conference between March 28 and 31, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said in a statement on Saturday.

