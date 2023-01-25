 Contact Us

Amazon workers walk out over pay in first UK strike

Stuart Richards from the GMB union told Reuters that surging inflation had pushed its members to take industrial action and that 300 employees from the 350 GMB members at the Coventry site were expected to walk out. "These workers are having to work incredibly long shifts, just to try and make ends meet, just to try and feed their families. We've got to be better than that," he said. Amazon said 178 of its 2,000 workers at the warehouse had voted to strike.

Published 25.01.2023 15:43
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England walked out on Wednesday in protest over pay, marking the first time the U.S. tech company's operations in Britain have faced strike action.
The most important specifications of "Leopard 2" tank
Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs as tech gloom deepens
Türkiye's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal
Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access amid OpenAI investment rumors
German energy firm expects final village demolition in coming days