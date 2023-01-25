Amazon workers walk out over pay in first UK strike

Stuart Richards from the GMB union told Reuters that surging inflation had pushed its members to take industrial action and that 300 employees from the 350 GMB members at the Coventry site were expected to walk out. "These workers are having to work incredibly long shifts, just to try and make ends meet, just to try and feed their families. We've got to be better than that," he said. Amazon said 178 of its 2,000 workers at the warehouse had voted to strike.

Published 25.01.2023 15:43 Share This Album





Subscribe