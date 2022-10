Alpin: Turkish firm developing first unmanned helicopter of country

The Titra company announced that it will produce 10 Alpins annually, in addition to the 250 kamikaze drones it already produces. "The government will be the buyer upon successful field tests, hoping that, once combat-proven, the system will be exported to friendly countries," an official said.

Published 29.10.2022 13:06





