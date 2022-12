Akıncı UCAV hits the target with 'Tolun' miniature bomb

Within the scope of Bayraktar Akıncı Project carried out under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries, the integration of locally produced new ammunition and systems to Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV, which was developed nationally and originally by Baykar, continues successfully. Within this context, the test firing on Friday of the Tolun miniature bomb, developed by ASELSAN, was successfully completed.

