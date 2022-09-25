 Contact Us

African countries show interest in Turkish-made defense products

"Some of our products particularly come to the fore but we have various capabilities beside them," Ismail Demir told Turkish daily Sabah as part of the Africa Aviation and Defense Show (AAD2022). "African countries are interested in many of our defense products. Countries have different needs. There are needs such as border security, sensitive facility security, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial systems. Countries with a coastline have demands for naval platforms," Demir said.

Published 25.09.2022 15:20
The Turkish defense industry has various high-quality products for African countries and the states in the region are already interested in what Türkiye has to offer, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said Friday.
