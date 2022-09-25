African countries show interest in Turkish-made defense products

"Some of our products particularly come to the fore but we have various capabilities beside them," Ismail Demir told Turkish daily Sabah as part of the Africa Aviation and Defense Show (AAD2022). "African countries are interested in many of our defense products. Countries have different needs. There are needs such as border security, sensitive facility security, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial systems. Countries with a coastline have demands for naval platforms," Demir said.

Published 25.09.2022 15:20 Share This Album





Subscribe