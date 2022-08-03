 Contact Us

Abdülhamid Han drilling ship ready for mission

Preparations for the mission in "Mavi Vatan" of Abdülhamid Han, 4th drilling ship that will participate in hidrocarbon searching efforts, have been completed.

Published 03.08.2022 12:08
