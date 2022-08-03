Abdülhamid Han drilling ship ready for mission

Preparations for the mission in 'Mavi Vatan' of Abdülhamid Han, 4th drilling ship that will participate in hidrocarbon searching efforts, have been completed. The ship had been in the Taşucu Port for the last 2.5 months and it went under maintenance, refinement and enhancement processes in this time. THE STRONGEST ONE IN THE FLEET Both with its technical equipment and physical features, Abdülhamid Han is the strongest one within the fleet in 'Mavi Vatan' and it will be the 4th member of the fleet that searches for hidrocarbon following Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz. Apart from being 7th generation, it is 238 meters long, 42 meters wide, standing out with its double security system, it is thought to empower further the hidrocarbon searching efforts. With its double tower and active positioning system, 200 crew member capacity and ability to drill to 12,200 meters, Abdülhamid Han will play an important role for active researching in the blue water. Attracting attention with its magnificence, Abdülhamid Han is planned to start its mission with a ceremony planned to take place on August 9 with the attendance of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.