Andorra goalkeeper Owono gets 12-match suspension following death of De Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono was given a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Friday following the collision that led to the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel.

Owono got a red card during the Nov. 2 second-division encounter after rushing out toward midfield in an attempt to clear a high ball and crashing into de Miguel. De Miguel, 30, went into cardiac arrest following the collision and was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

"The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee's report, which states that the player was sent off for 'violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play'," said a committee statement.

"The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge," it added.

"In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified."

Equatorial Guinea international Owono called the period following de Miguel's death the "hardest days of my life."

"I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened," said Owono in a statement published by his club last week.

"I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him."