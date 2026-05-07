127 arrested during PSG celebrations after Champions League final qualification

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Thursday that 127 people were arrested during celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich.

Nunez told broadcaster CNews that 127 people had been arrested, including 107 in Paris.

He noted that a total of 34 people were injured, including 23 police officers who sustained minor injuries.

One person also remains in serious condition following a fireworks accident, the French minister added.

Celebrations took place across several Paris districts while some disturbances were reported including fireworks and flares with no major incidents.





