Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy never issued a ceasefire order, describing the announcement as "bloody PR."

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Zelenskyy's announcement of a ceasefire for May 5–6 was not followed by operational instructions.

"As far as we know, he did not issue any order for a ceasefire at all. This is all bloody PR," she said.

Zakharova claimed the move was intended for media coverage and linked it to developments on the battlefield.

She also said Russia's proposal for a ceasefire on May 8–9, which she said was supported by US President Donald Trump during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 29, triggered a "nervous reaction" in Kyiv.

"This initiative … caused a nervous, hysterical reaction at the Bankova (administration building in Kyiv)," she said.

Zakharova further claimed that Zelenskyy later attempted to downplay the proposal and hinted at possible drone strikes targeting the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square.

She said remarks about possible attacks on the May 9 parade, made during a meeting of European Political Community leaders in Yerevan, would not be underestimated by Moscow.

Zakharova also warned that Russia would firmly respond to any provocations and said the Russian Defense Ministry's statements regarding the ceasefire and its consequences should be taken seriously.

The official also pointed to what she described as "tacit approval from European leaders."

"These statements were made with the tacit consent, and in fact the spiteful approval, of the leaders of European states. This characterizes them specifically. It simply reveals their cards, which they had been hiding up their sleeves. No, now there are no doubts left. This is exactly what they need," she said.

Zakharova also cited an alleged attack on Tass journalist Alexander Polegenko during a Ukraine-declared ceasefire as evidence of what she called "hypocrisy."

"The terrorist attack by Kyiv should be assessed by relevant international structures," she said.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's speech in Armenia, Zakharova said it caused "deep indignation" in Russia and claimed Moscow would remember that Yerevan hosted a platform where threats against Russia were voiced.

On Austria's expulsion of Russian diplomats, she said Moscow would respond with "tough and painful" measures against Vienna.