TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT WELCOMES ALGERIAN COUNTERPART IN ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

At the welcoming ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forest Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and the Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, as well as other officials were present.

Erdoğan and Tebboune, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day official visit, then proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

After their talks, they will chair the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Following the meeting, President Erdoğan and Tebboune are expected to attend a signing ceremony for agreements and hold a joint press conference.

Erdoğan will also host an official dinner in Tebboune's honor and present him with the Order of the State of the Republic of Türkiye.