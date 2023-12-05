Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin match rearranged for Jan. 24, 2024

A German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, which was previously postponed for extreme snowfall in Munich, was rearranged for Jan. 24, 2024, the league confirmed on Tuesday.

"Bayern Munich's Matchday 13 meeting with Union Berlin has been rearranged for Wednesday, 24 January 2024 after the game on Saturday, 2 December was postponed," the Bundesliga said in statement.

The match at Bayern Munich's home Allianz Arena will kick off at 1930GMT.

Title contenders Bayern Munich have 32 points in 12 matches to be three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.