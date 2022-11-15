Messi: Brazil, France and England ahead of the rest

Argentina great Lionel Messi believes the Qatar World Cup is wide open but that old rivals Brazil and England, alongside defending champions France, look like the teams to beat.



Many pundits have picked Messi's Argentina as favourites as he bids to finally win the game's top prize.



It would complete his set of trophies after last year's Copa America triumph and allow him to statistically rival Diego Maradona and Pelé for the crown of the world's greatest ever male footballer.



But the 35-year-old is not getting ahead of himself having lost the 2014 final to Germany.



"The candidates are always the same," he told the YouTube channel of South American federation Conmebol.



"Brazil, France and England are currently a little ahead of the rest, but anything can happen."



Argentina, winners in 1978 and 1986, start their quest in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on November 22 before facing Mexico and Poland in Group C.



