Elegant Bonfile with Vegetables: A Dinner Party Favorite

INGREDIENTS

4 thick-cut pieces of bonfile (beef tenderloin)

4-5 sprigs of fresh rosemary

10 cloves of fresh garlic

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of dried thyme

2 teaspoons of black pepper and salt each

1 tablespoon of olive oil

600 grams of fresh potatoes

2 tablespoons of clarified butter (ghee)

1 package of asparagus

4 bay leaves



PREPARATION



- Thoroughly crush the fresh rosemary leaves and 5 cloves of garlic in a mortar. Mix in the chili powder, cumin, thyme, 1 teaspoon of salt, black pepper, and olive oil.

- Coat the bonfile pieces with this mixture, cover with cling film, and let them marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Mix the fresh potatoes with 1 tablespoon of clarified butter (ghee), the remaining salt, and black pepper.

- Bake in a preheated oven at 225 degrees Celsius (437 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 minutes. If necessary, break off the tough ends of the asparagus. Set aside any vegetable juices. Then mix with the remaining clarified butter.

- Remove the potatoes from the oven, place the asparagus and meat in an oven-safe dish. Place the remaining rosemary and bay leaves in between the pieces. Return to the oven and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes. Serve hot.





























