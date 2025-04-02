 Contact Us
Delicious Sofra Kebab with crepes recipe – easy and flavorful dinner option

We have a recipe that’s perfect for dinner. You can make "Sofra Kebab" with crepes.

Published April 02,2025
FILLING:

  • 300-400 grams of ground meat

  • A cup of sunflower oil

  • One each of red pepper and onion

  • Two green peppers

  • One tablespoon of tomato paste

  • Salt, cumin, black pepper, and red pepper flakes

FOR THE CREPE:

  • Two eggs

  • 1.5 cups of milk

  • 1.5-2 cups of flour

  • Enough salt

FOR THE BECHAMEL SAUCE:

  • One tablespoon of butter and sunflower oil

  • One tablespoon of flour

  • A bit more than a cup of milk

  • Salt, black pepper

TOPPING:

  • Grated cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Put the meat in a pan and sauté until it releases its juice and then reabsorbs it. Add oil and chopped onions, and mix. Add the chopped peppers and continue cooking.

  2. Add the tomato paste, salt, and spices. Stir, then remove from heat. For the crepes, whisk all ingredients together. Take a scoop of the mixture and cook on both sides in a non-stick pan.

  3. Repeat until all crepes are cooked. For the bechamel sauce, heat butter and flour in a pan until the flour's smell disappears. Add milk and cook until it thickens.

  4. Adjust salt and black pepper and remove from heat. Place one crepe in a small bowl, fill it with the meat mixture, and fold the sides. Turn it over onto a baking tray, spoon some béchamel sauce on top, and sprinkle with cheese.

  5. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 15-20 minutes, until golden. Serve hot.