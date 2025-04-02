Delicious Sofra Kebab with crepes recipe – easy and flavorful dinner option

FILLING:
300-400 grams of ground meat
A cup of sunflower oil
One each of red pepper and onion
Two green peppers
One tablespoon of tomato paste
Salt, cumin, black pepper, and red pepper flakes
FOR THE CREPE:
Two eggs
1.5 cups of milk
1.5-2 cups of flour
Enough salt
FOR THE BECHAMEL SAUCE:
One tablespoon of butter and sunflower oil
One tablespoon of flour
A bit more than a cup of milk
Salt, black pepper
TOPPING:
Grated cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
Put the meat in a pan and sauté until it releases its juice and then reabsorbs it. Add oil and chopped onions, and mix. Add the chopped peppers and continue cooking.
Add the tomato paste, salt, and spices. Stir, then remove from heat. For the crepes, whisk all ingredients together. Take a scoop of the mixture and cook on both sides in a non-stick pan.
Repeat until all crepes are cooked. For the bechamel sauce, heat butter and flour in a pan until the flour's smell disappears. Add milk and cook until it thickens.
Adjust salt and black pepper and remove from heat. Place one crepe in a small bowl, fill it with the meat mixture, and fold the sides. Turn it over onto a baking tray, spoon some béchamel sauce on top, and sprinkle with cheese.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 15-20 minutes, until golden. Serve hot.