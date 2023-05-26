Hatay flavours promoted in London as part of Turkish Cuisine Week

Turkish cuisine was promoted in London as part of Turkish Cuisine Week, with a particular focus on a diverse range of specialties from southern Hatay province.

The Turkish Cuisine Week annual gastronomic event is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on May 21-27.

During the event held at Le Cordon Bleu London, Turkish Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas provided guests with information about the event.

Touching on the importance of cuisine for a nation, he said that it is more than food, it is about culture and social interaction.

"We are proud that we have such a wide variety of culinary culture," he added.

Ertas also thanked chefs for preparing specialities of Hatay, the southern Turkish province hit by two disastrous earthquakes on Feb. 6.