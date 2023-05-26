TÜRKIYE WELCOMES ARMENIAS READINESS TO RECOGNIZE AZERBAIJANS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY: FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking in at an event in southern Antalya province on Friday, said Ankara welcomes the latest remarks by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Yerevan is "ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

"We find the recent statements of Armenia positive, they say that they are ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Statements on mutual recognition are positive, we support this," Çavuşoğlu said.

Citing Azerbaijan's proposal of a peace agreement with Armenia, Çavuşoğlu said if Yerevan negotiates this proposal and reaches an agreement, then Türkiye may "take positive steps in this direction."

He also stressed that Türkiye's goal is to have "permanent peace and stability" in the region.

Criticizing the Turkish opposition's election pledge of a track map that "by-passes Azerbaijan," Türkiye's foreign minister also vowed to continue actualizing projects that crosses immediately through Azerbaijan.

Çavuşoğlu questioned the Turkish opposition's pledges that exclude Azerbaijan, saying: "Who asked for you to take such steps?"

"After all, we will continue to implement projects that pass through the heart of Azerbaijan, not projects that bypass Azerbaijan," he said.

Earlier this week, Pashinyan said Yerevan is ready to recognize "Nagorno-Karabakh" as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population in the region is ensured.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020 in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russia-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Despite the ongoing talks on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, tensions between the neighboring countries increased in recent months over the Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia access to Karabakh.