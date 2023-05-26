US police arrest suspect in Turkish House attack in New York

The suspect who attacked the Turkish House in New York City earlier this week has been captured as a result of a US police operation.

The suspect, Recep Akbiyik, was apprehended by the New York Police Department in the early morning hours on Friday, sources told Anadolu.

Authorities identified the assailant Wednesday who smashed the windows of the building, also known as Turkevi Center, with a crowbar on Monday.

The center houses diplomatic missions such as Türkiye's UN Mission and New York Consulate General.

Turkish authorities strongly condemned the attack and urge US counterparts to provide necessary protection to ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions.

An investigation into the suspect is still going on, the sources said.















