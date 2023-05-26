GERMANYS ARREST OF TURKISH JOURNALISTS UNACCEPTABLE: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday condemned last week's arrest of Turkish journalists in Germany, saying: "This is a violation of press freedom."

"We find it unacceptable that German security forces arrested Turkish journalists with the complaint of a fugitive FETÖ (Fetullah Terrorist Organization) member.

"What was done in Germany is a violation of the freedom of the press," Erdoğan said in an interview broadcast live on Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay, senior journalists working for the Turkish daily Sabah, were arrested in the early hours on May 17, after dozens of police personnel raided their homes in the German city of Frankfurt. Their phones, laptops, and electronic storage devices were also seized by the police.

They were released several hours after their arrest.

Their arrest came after reporting on the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

"The plight of those who criticize Türkiye on the freedom of the press is embarrassing.

"No journalist in my country has been blocked for doing their job.

"Many of the journalists they call imprisoned are in prison for smuggling weapons or possession of marijuana or heroin," Erdoğan added.