President Erdoğan says Kılıçdaroğlu’s hate rhetoric brings Nazis to mind

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements regarding Türkiye's political agenda on a live broadcast on Friday evening.



''Türkiye has made up its mind about this artificial nationalism. Kılıçdaroğlu and his allies are masters of lies. Until yesterday, they were saying that they were social democrats, today they use a hate language reminiscent of Nazis.'' President Erdoğan said.



''They've gone this far. They easily maintain their connections with the extensions of the separatist organization. They have never once said 'We don't need you' to the support videos from Qandil. Now they're attempting to mislead the Turkish nation.'' Erdoğan added.





















