The European Commission has warned eurozone countries of high borrowing costs, as budget deficits and interest rates are on the rise, in an economic report published on Tuesday.



The deficit of the 21 countries using the euro as a common currency is expected to reach 3.5% in 2026, followed by 3.6% in 2027 and 3.8% in 2028, according to commission figures.



Eurozone countries are, however, required to keep their deficits below 3% under EU rules, with limited exemptions for defence and energy-related expenditure.



The EU's executive branch called on eurozone countries to keep their deficits in check since debt-servicing costs are rising due to higher interests rates.



"Implementing prudent fiscal policies to safeguard economic and financial stability in an uncertain world is absolutely paramount," said EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.



The higher deficits are driven by increased defence spending, rising interest expenditure and some measures to alleviate the effects of higher energy costs on consumers and businesses, according to the commission.



Next to lowering deficits, the commission called on European Union countries to align their national measures to improve competitiveness and productivity, and invest in quality jobs to strengthen the economy.



"Europe's competitiveness and industrial strength depend on our ability to act together," said European Commission Vice President Stéphane Séjourné.



"By aligning our European and national policies, we can turn our industrial ambitions into industrial reality and prosperity," he said.



