EU ADOPTS NEARLY 1,600 NEW SANCTIONS LISTINGS TARGETING RUSSIAS MILITARY INDUSTRY

EU foreign ministers have adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced Monday.

In a statement through US social media company X, Kallas described the move as the "single largest expansion" of the EU's sanctions list since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

"More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles. We are making it significantly harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it uses to kill Ukrainians," she said.

Separately, the EU Council announced that it had decided to extend its sanctions framework targeting the proliferation and use of chemical weapons for five years, until Oct. 30, 2031.

The council also extended the validity of individual sanctions listings under the framework for one year, until Oct. 30, 2027.

According to the statement, the restrictive measures currently apply to 31 individuals and six entities.

Those listed are subject to asset freezes, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly.

The individuals listed are also subject to travel bans to the EU.





